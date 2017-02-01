- 01.02 21:24 US National security adviser: Iran missile launch puts US lives at risk, Trump admin 'officially putting Iran on notice'
- 01.02 21:05 For Tu b’Shvat, 5 of Israel’s must-see trees
- 01.02 20:45 EU foreign policy chief: Israel's plans to built 6,000 new settlements endangers two-state solution
- 01.02 19:28 Cartoon depicting Israeli soldiers on NY state exam called ‘offensive,’ ‘anti-Israel propaganda’
- 01.02 19:11 5 killed in attack along Cameroon-Nigeria border
- 01.02 18:14 This is why Jared Kushner is dangerous for Jews
- 01.02 18:14 Number of U.S. Jews opening files to immigrate to Israel spiked following Trump's election
- 01.02 18:13 High Court accepts petition, cancels Amona agreement that would have moved settlers to Palestinian-owned land
- 01.02 16:48 Amona: about 10 families evacuated willingly